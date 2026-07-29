Diamond Necklace wins Nassau Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Aidan O'Brien's unbeaten daughter of St Mark's Basilica was making it a perfect six from after three wins last term and Classic victories at Longchamp and Chantilly earlier in the 2026 campaign.

The race went relatively smoothly for Ryan Moore's mount, who settled off the pace and was brought to challenge Friendly Soul who had taking it up from early front-runner Moments Of Joy soon after turning for home.

To her credit, Friendly Soul found plenty for pressure in the straight but the three-year-old Diamond Necklace - in receipt of 9lb weight-for-age - was far too strong, coming two and three-quarter lengths clear inside the last furlong.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet make the winner 7/2 (from 6/1) for next month's Yorkshire Oaks.