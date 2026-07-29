Diamond Necklace wins Nassau Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Diamond Necklace had little trouble seeing off main market rival Friendly Soul in the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes.
Aidan O'Brien's unbeaten daughter of St Mark's Basilica was making it a perfect six from after three wins last term and Classic victories at Longchamp and Chantilly earlier in the 2026 campaign.
The race went relatively smoothly for Ryan Moore's mount, who settled off the pace and was brought to challenge Friendly Soul who had taking it up from early front-runner Moments Of Joy soon after turning for home.
To her credit, Friendly Soul found plenty for pressure in the straight but the three-year-old Diamond Necklace - in receipt of 9lb weight-for-age - was far too strong, coming two and three-quarter lengths clear inside the last furlong.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet make the winner 7/2 (from 6/1) for next month's Yorkshire Oaks.
Qatar Nassau Stakes result
1. DIAMOND NECKLACE 4/6 favourite
2. Friendly Soul 5/2
3. See The Fire
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Post-race reaction
Ryan Moore: "She was very competent today, that's the best she's felt, she's improving with her racing. Aidan [O'Brien] said she was up in her weights a bit today so she's obviously thriving.
"She's classy, very easy really. Travelled smoothly and quickened up well, she's a little bit idle in front still but she's a proper racing machine.
"She gives you a classy feel, every time I've rode her she's travelled with loads of pace, loads of enthusiasm and she has a turn of foot; that's what her father had, a real good turn of foot and that's what's evident with her."
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