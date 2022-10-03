Check out our horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Group One feature - the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Group 1) When : 3.00 Saturday, October 8

: 3.00 Saturday, October 8 Where : Newmarket Racecourse (Rowley Mile)

: Newmarket Racecourse (Rowley Mile) Winner's prize : £283,550

: £283,550 Where to watch : ITV Racing and Racing TV

Odds: Click here to bet with Sky Bet

AESOP'S FABLES (Aidan O'Brien) Form: 114 Analysis: Yard won the race seven times before and this No Nay Never colt is arguably stable's form pick to this point, based on his G2 win in the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August. Was below that level of form when stepped up to the top table last time but only beaten three lengths on ground that looked to have turned against him (soft). Could easily bounce straight back if the weather plays ball, and still has an awful lot of potential.

AUGUSTE RODIN (Aidan O'Brien) Form: 211 Analysis: Bumped into subsequent G2 Beresford Stakes winner Crypto Force when beaten at 4/6 on his racecourse debut on June 1 and has atoned for that defeat with Naas maiden and G2 success over 1m at Leopardstown over Irish Champions Weekend. Looked to be getting stronger the further he went on that occasion and pedigree strongly suggests stamina will be his strong suit into next year. Copes with any ground, though, and could handle drop back to 7f on this track.

CHALDEAN (Andrew Balding) Form: 5111 Analysis: Frankie Dettori on recording saying he suggested the Dewhurst for this Frankel colt after riding him for the first time in the G2 Champagne Stakes. That Doncaster win completed a hat-trick and he certainly looks ready for a shot at G1 company now. The race did fall apart a bit but he was impressive from the front, showing a nice change of gear and finishing off powerfully. Needs a touch more but clearly dangerous to overlook.

CHARYN (Roger Varian) Form: 123 Analysis: Won valuable Haydock maiden first time out before improving on that bare form to be beaten a neck in a Newmarket novice when the winner just got first run on him. On the face of it he was put in his place by stablemate Sakheer in the Mill Reef last time but he's a scopey sort who ought to appreciate a first crack at seven furlongs and it'd be surprising if we've seen the best of him yet.

INDESTRUCTIBLE (Michael O'Callaghan) Form: 5122 Analysis: Not got the same level of form as several of these potential rivals and has finished behind Chaldean in both the Acomb Stakes and the Champagne at Doncaster last month. Would probably appreciate getting back on some better ground (by Kodiac) but might still be biting off more than he can chew.

ISAAC SHELBY (Brian Meehan) Form: 11 Analysis: Something of a forgotten horse as he made quite the impression when backing up his Newbury maiden (6 1/2f) win with a head victory in the G2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival. Connections have given him plenty of time off but still talking the talk so return to competitive action is eagerly awaited. Fact he didn't beat any stars on the July Course has to temper enthusiasm as he meets a different calibre of opposition here.

MARBAAN (Charlie Fellowes) Form: 3116 Analysis: Big things expected heading into Curragh Group 1 last month, having completed a hat-trick in Goodwood's G2 Vintage Stakes from Royal Ascot winner Holloway Boy, but finished last of the six runners and trainer hinted the soft ground may have been to blame. Relatively dry forecast may help but he looks a notch below the pick of these and has made more appearances than most too, leaving him more than a touch vulnerable.

NAVAL POWER (Charlie Appleby) Form: 1111 Analysis: The obvious eyecatcher here, representing last year's winning connections, who aren't short of two-year-old colts to choose from. Beautifully bred, he's living up to his pedigree so far with a perfect 4-4 record and although yet to mix in Group company, the manner of his Listed wins at Ascot and Haydock (under a penalty, replay below) have left the distinct impression he's very smart. Has only raced on quick ground so far, which could be a concern if the rain arrives, but otherwise looks likely to give a seriously good account.

NOSTRUM (Sir Michael Stoute) Form: 11 Analysis: Looks the part on paper and has won his two starts to date in the style of a top-class colt in the making. Beat the right horses in G3 Tattersalls Stakes over course and distance last month so punters are safe in the knowledge he will handle the track perfectly well. Ryan Moore ridden so far so interesting to see who gets the call, but he's another very exciting addition to the race.

ROYAL SCOTSMAN (Paul & Oliver Cole) Form: 41315 Analysis: Doesn't have a huge amount of size about him so no wonder connections are looking to keep rolling into the autumn, having made his debut in early-May. Looked to be going places when winning G2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood but form isn't all that hot and he fluffed his lines rather then beaten eight lengths in the Gimcrack last time. Needs to get back on track, and probably better those peak summer efforts, to have a major say in this.

SAKHEER (Roger Varian) Form: 211 Analysis: Eyecatcher when second - beaten half a length - on Windsor debut in the middle of August and looked to have matured rapidly since then, streaking clear in a Haydock novice to open his account and no less impressive when stepped up to G2 level for the Mill Reef at Newbury last time. Raced solely at 6f so far but precious little to suggest he won't improve again for this trip and he brings considerable promise to the table for in-form yard that won this event with Belardo in 2014.

VICTORIA ROAD (Aidan O'Brien) Form: 224111 Analysis: Had seven starts already which isn't completely unheard of for a Ballydoyle juvenile at this stage of the season and, importantly, he's responded well to the schedule, winning last three starts including G3 in France over 1m1f last time. Could be more on for Doncaster later in the month and he'd most likely struggle to match the quicker rivals in this field, including his stable companions.