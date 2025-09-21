Dewhurst Stakes remains an option for Saba Desert

The son of Dubawi surrendered his unbeaten record when failing to beat a rival behind Zavateri on his Group One debut in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Before his latest reversal Saba Desert had looked a colt of considerable potential after following up maiden success at Sandown with victory in the Group Two bet365 Superlative Stakes on the July Course.

However, the Godolphin handler is confident a line can be put through the Curragh effort and that he can still develop into a contender for next year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas, for which he is a general 33/1 chance.

Appleby said: “To be fair Eve’s horse (winner, Zavateri) went and did it well in the National Stakes. You can put a line through his effort though, he was beaten too far out as he was beaten at halfway.

“Nothing has come out in the wash. The ground wasn’t really testing, but it was tacky, and Will (Buick) just said that he never really felt comfortable.

“I will see about the Dewhurst. I will give him a bit of work next week and see. He is a nice horse and I don’t want to run him just for the sake of it.

“If he has the winter off and we look in the spring next year then so be it. I do think he is a Guineas horse as his homework is too good.”