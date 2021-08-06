Frankie Dettori hails the Racing League as a great idea

Dettori travelled to Town Moor on Thursday evening for three rides as part of the Newmarket Red team, but found success eluded him in the second meeting of the series, doing best in the opening race when third aboard Autumn Flight.

Despite not getting a winner on the board, Dettori still banked 18 points after his efforts and welcomed the introduction of the Racing League to the fixture list.

“The initiative and idea for the William Hill Racing League came along two or three years ago and when they approached me to take part I thought it was a good idea,” he said.

“It’s something different that will hopefully attract younger audiences, especially with the team concept.

“It’s started off well and looks to already be a success.

“It’s six Thursdays, 36 races, so it’s dead easy to understand, it’s in the summer months, people can come out and enjoy themselves and take an interest in the Racing League teams.

“The prize-money is great and I think it is great idea.”

Newmarket Red are now seventh in the league after Team Racehorse Lotto rose to first place following a handful of placed efforts that boosted their points tally.

As a result the two teams now share favouritism with Betfair at 5/1, with second-placed Team BullionVault at 11/2 and Team ODDSBible a 7/1 chance after a Doncaster double that sees them sit third.

Team talkSPORT are also available at 7/1, with Team ThoroughBid and Team Ireland both at 8/1 after the latter team also enjoyed two victories on Town Moor.

Team Swish are at 9/1 following Saffie Osborne’s victory aboard Tenaya Canyon, with EToro Racing at 10/1, Goat Racing at 16/1 and Team Remulate and Team Arena both 40-1 outsiders.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: “There was some great racing in Doncaster and the competitiveness of the League is reflected in the betting.

“Newmarket Red still head the market but are out to 5/1 from 9/4, with Team Racehorse Lotto the big movers, going from 12/1 to 5/1 joint-favourite with Newmarket Red.

“Team ODDSBible have also attracted plenty of support and are now 7/1 from 16/1.”