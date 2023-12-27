Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
What Timeform said about the big-race action
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Desert Orchid Chase: Timeform reaction

By David Cleary
15:57 · WED December 27, 2023

Check out Timeform's man at the track David Cleary's verdict on Editeur Du Gite's win in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

A competitive first running of the Desert Orchid as a limited handicap went to the winner of the final edition as a conditions race, Editeur du Gite returning to his best under topweight. He performed in characteristic fashion, jumping boldly in front, and coped better with the close attentions of Elexir de Nutz than he had with those of Jonbon in the Tingle Creek earlier in the month.

Editeur du Gite has largely come up short at Grade 1 level, though he won the Clarence House (at Cheltenham) last season and would be worth another crack at that race, with Ascot, its usual home, the sort of track that would play to his strengths, his very willing attitude another asset.

Nube Negra ran down Elixir de Nutz near the finish to take the runner-up's spot for the second year running – he'd won the 2020 renewal as well – though a turnaround in the weights from last year of 10 lb for 13 lengths wasn't enough for him to trouble the winner. Elixir de Nutz has gone up 18 lb in the weights in winning three of his last seven starts and the handicapper may well now have his measure.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING