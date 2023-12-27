Desert Orchid Chase: Timeform reaction

A competitive first running of the Desert Orchid as a limited handicap went to the winner of the final edition as a conditions race, Editeur du Gite returning to his best under topweight. He performed in characteristic fashion, jumping boldly in front, and coped better with the close attentions of Elexir de Nutz than he had with those of Jonbon in the Tingle Creek earlier in the month.

Editeur du Gite has largely come up short at Grade 1 level, though he won the Clarence House (at Cheltenham) last season and would be worth another crack at that race, with Ascot, its usual home, the sort of track that would play to his strengths, his very willing attitude another asset.

Nube Negra ran down Elixir de Nutz near the finish to take the runner-up's spot for the second year running – he'd won the 2020 renewal as well – though a turnaround in the weights from last year of 10 lb for 13 lengths wasn't enough for him to trouble the winner. Elixir de Nutz has gone up 18 lb in the weights in winning three of his last seven starts and the handicapper may well now have his measure.