Desert Orchid Chase plan for Haldon Gold Cup winner Thistle Ask

The Shelfield Green handler is weighing up which of the Grade Two prizes to aim the eight-year-old at after he completed a hat-trick of wins for the season when scoring at the same level in the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Although Skelton has not ruled out a trip to the Cambridgeshire circuit on December 7 for the gelded son of Ask, he feels at this stage that the £100,000 two-mile test on December 27 is likely to represent a more manageable task.

Skelton said: “We will see what the entries are like in the Peterborough Chase and see where he is at ratings-wise with them as there is also the Desert Orchid.

“It is not the route of least resistance as I’m sure it will be a good race, but it will probably be more of an ask in the Peterborough Chase.

“However, the Peterborough Chase could end up being a small field and maybe we could end up getting the lead so it is worth a look.

“I would say though we are favouring Kempton Park at this stage unless the Peterborough Chase looks like he has to be in it.”