Desert Castle and Darkness Falls clash in Group 1 Dewhurst at Newmarket on Saturday

The former leapt to the head of the market following his impressive win in the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He beat Sergei Diaghilev by three lengths at Town Moor to follow up his maiden victory at Newmarket.

The same trainer also has Jassas in the mix who has won two of his three starts at Doncaster and Haydock but was well beaten in a Deauville Group Three in between.

Godolphin have a third colt among seven five-day acceptors in the shape of the Roger Varian-trained Rock Montreal. An impressive winner on debut at Yarmouth, he was second to Bet365 Fillies’ Mile contender Forbidden Fire in the Royal Scotsman at Town Moor last month.