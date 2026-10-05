Desert Castle and Darkness Falls clash in Group 1 Dewhurst at Newmarket on Saturday

Desert Castle is 8/11 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes as another big Godolphin v Ballydoyle clash looms.
The former leapt to the head of the market following his impressive win in the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He beat Sergei Diaghilev by three lengths at Town Moor to follow up his maiden victory at Newmarket.
The same trainer also has Jassas in the mix who has won two of his three starts at Doncaster and Haydock but was well beaten in a Deauville Group Three in between.
Godolphin have a third colt among seven five-day acceptors in the shape of the Roger Varian-trained Rock Montreal. An impressive winner on debut at Yarmouth, he was second to Bet365 Fillies’ Mile contender Forbidden Fire in the Royal Scotsman at Town Moor last month.
Darkness Falls leads the Aidan O’Brien team of three and will be dropping down in trip by two furlongs if running on Saturday after his impressive win in the Group One HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival.
The trainer also has Coventry Stakes winner Great Barrier Reef, looking to bounce back from defeat in the Round Tower Stakes, and Curragh maiden winner Raging Bull in the race.
The other remaining entry is the Andrew Balding-trained Gentle Hurricane who was fourth behind Desert Castle at Doncaster, beaten nearly seven lengths.
Darley Dewhurst Stakes - latest betting
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 8/11 Desert Castle, 5/2 Darkness Falls, 11/4 Great Barrier Reef, 16 Jassas, Rock Montreal, 25 Gentle Hurricane, 33 Raging Bull
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