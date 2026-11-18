He was kept up to his work by Derek Fox and pulled nicely clear on the run-in, ultimately scoring by 10 lengths from the Jamie Snowden-trained Julius Des Pictons who was resuming after nearly 600 days off the track since his Grade 1 novice hurdle win at Aintree in April 2025.

Derryhassen Paddy, sent off at 5/4, jumped well out in front and had built up a useful lead by halfway. Fishery Lane (5/1) and 6/5 favourite Julius Des Pictons were within striking range at the second-last fence but Derryhassen Paddy still travelled strongly on the run to the last.

Trained by Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore, Derryhassen Paddy missed 346 days after a promising chasing debut second in November 2025 but, after reappearance at last month's Showcase meeting at Cheltenham, he put his race-fitness and fencing experience to good use in the three-mile contest.

Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair introduced the winner to their Brown Advisory Novices' Chase market at 25/1.

Fox said on Sky Sports Racing: "It is on the soft side compared to the last few weeks, it's getting wintry now. He's a big unit of a horse and he just wants a good test of stamina really.

"It was the best he's jumped. I know it probably doesn't take a good deal of jumping around here but I think he's learned a good bit from Cheltenham the last day. When he had a run over fences last year he made a couple of mistakes and hopefully he's more clever now than he was.

"It's very exciting and great that he's won. I was squeezing him along and I was conscious it was a very stiff track on soft ground but I knew he'd had a run over fences. I was constantly keeping him up to his work as he wants an even enough gallop, if it was very slowly run he might have been caught for speed but I tried to keep it as honest as possible. I'm delighted."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.