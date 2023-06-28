Dermot Weld will look at Matron Stakes as an option for Tahiyra

The Aga Khan-owned three-year-old landed the third Group One success of her short career to date when successful in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

She is currently on a short break at her owner’s Gilltown Stud with a view to an autumn campaign, with the race on Irish Champions Festival taking place on September 9.

“The Matron Stakes would certainly be a race we would definitely consider,” said Weld on the Dublin track’s website.

“Tahiyra has come out of last week well and is going on a short break at the moment and no decision has been made about her autumn campaign, but obviously the Matron Stakes will be given very serious consideration.”