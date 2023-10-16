Dermot Weld looking ahead to running Tahiyra in QEII at Ascot on Champions Day

With the going already described as soft and more rain for the back end of the week in the Ascot area, the master of Rosewell House doesn't want anything that could be classed as "extreme" conditions come the weekend.

The daughter of Siyouni was narrowly denied by Mawj in the 1000 Guineas on soft ground at Newmarket in the spring, since when she has won three times on good or quicker conditions.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Weld said: "She's a very dependable and consistent filly and I'm quite sure she'll run a very good race. My only concern now would be the weather forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning.

"I'm very happy with her in every way, she's come out of her excellent win in the Matron in good form and she's all set to take part on Saturday, providing the ground is suitable. As long as the ground isn't extreme.

"She's been a model of consistency. We spoke way back in the spring and I said before the English 1000 Guineas that ideally I'd need another two weeks. Fillies in the month of April and late-March, they can take time to come (to form).

"On the day (of the Guineas) - despite saying I ideally needed another two weeks - I thought it would take a really good filly to beat her, which it did (Mawj).

"She ran a wonderful race when maybe not just at her peak in the 1000 Guineas in England, she put up an excellent performance when she won the Irish Guineas. I thought she was extremely good at Royal Ascot, and then she beat two older mares when she won the Matron - she beat a four-year-old and a five-year-old."