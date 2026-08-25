Dermot Weld is eyeing some big international prizes with his Juddmonte-owned colt, Purview, who hasn't been seen since winning at the Curragh in June.
The four-year-old son of Kingman is two from two this season after winning the Listed Orby Stakes and the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free International Stakes, both at the Curragh, with the form working out well.
Indeed, Trustyourinstinct, runner-up on both occasions, came out and landed the Group 2 Curragh Cup last month to boost the form line.
It all means the Juddmonte team, who enjoyed such a stellar York thanks to the Andrew Balding-trained Item and Kalpana, may have a third horse to go to war with in the international middle-distance races this autumn.
Weld said: "He’s progressed nicely with each run and on Derby weekend I thought he did it nicely.
"He is certainly going the right way but now he has to jump into the big league. I think he’ll definitely run at Leopardstown (as part of the Irish Champions Festival) but we have not decided which race.
"He could go for the Irish Champion Stakes but he’s in the Group 3 Kilternan Stakes over a mile and a half, a race that has been very fortunate for me over the years."
Weld leaves no one in any doubt how hopeful he is Purview will scale the heights as he continued: "Whichever race he runs in, the aim would then be to go on to the Arc and the Breeders' Cup with him.
"My last Arc runner, Tarnawa, was only beaten half a length when the Longchamp ground came up very soft, but then went on to win the Breeders' Cup," he added with a smile.
WATCH: Purview wins the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free International Stakes
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