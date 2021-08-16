Three times a winner at the highest level, the Aga Khan-owned and bred five-year-old attempted to repeat her victory of 12 months ago in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last weekend, but finished down the field from a wide draw.

She will be remembered as one of the best mares of recent years and came agonisingly close this season to winning the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, one of the very few major Flat races in Europe still to elude Weld.

In typical Weld style she was brought along slowly, failing to win at two, albeit she did pick up black type when second in Listed company.

She was out early at three, winning her maiden in April and adding a Group Three in May. Unplaced in the Oaks at Epsom, the daughter of Shamardal was given a mid-season break before a good end to the campaign, winning another Group Three before adding the Blandford Stakes.

While she was unsuited by soft ground at Ascot on her final start at three, at four she excelled, going unbeaten in four races.

An easy winner of the Give Thanks Stakes first time out, she went on to win the Prix Vermeille, Prix de l’Opera and the Turf at Keeneland.

This year had seen the Arc as her big target, although she did come close in the Irish Champion Stakes, and it looked like Weld was finally going to cross the Paris showpiece off his list until the outsider Torquator Tasso came from behind to win.

She retires having won nine of her 18 races and almost £3,500,000 in prize-money.