Sporting Life
Sporting Life

Horse Racing
Adam Kirby celebrates on Adayar
Adam Kirby celebrates on Adayar

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby to start out as trainer in 2026

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 05, 2025 · 2h ago

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby has confirmed he will take out a training licence and operate from Newmarket next year.

The 37-year-old, who enjoyed Epsom glory on Adayar for Godolphin in 2021, ceased race-riding in the summer of 2023 and earlier this year confirmed he wasn't planning to come back to the saddle.

But in a feature length interview with Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show he stated he'll kick off a training career in 2026 from a facility in Kirtling just outside Flat racing's headquarters.

Asked why he had come to the decision, Kirby replied: "Adrenaline. Since I've stopped riding I've been looking for something to give me that sort of buzz back and I'm hoping this is going to give me what I need.

“At the time it was a hard thing to let go. I'd been doing it for such a long time, and had some marvellous times. Deep down I didn't want to let it go, but I knew I had to.

"I will enjoy going racing and enjoy the day - win, lose or draw. Although it's something I'm excited about, you've got to keep things realistic and (they) are going to get beat. You can only try.

"It's given me a really weird feeling, that I feel like all of a sudden I've found myself again. I feel like I'm even walking quicker, I think it was meant to be."

