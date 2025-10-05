Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby to start out as trainer in 2026

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby has confirmed he will take out a training licence and operate from Newmarket next year.
The 37-year-old, who enjoyed Epsom glory on Adayar for Godolphin in 2021, ceased race-riding in the summer of 2023 and earlier this year confirmed he wasn't planning to come back to the saddle.
But in a feature length interview with Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show he stated he'll kick off a training career in 2026 from a facility in Kirtling just outside Flat racing's headquarters.
Asked why he had come to the decision, Kirby replied: "Adrenaline. Since I've stopped riding I've been looking for something to give me that sort of buzz back and I'm hoping this is going to give me what I need.
“At the time it was a hard thing to let go. I'd been doing it for such a long time, and had some marvellous times. Deep down I didn't want to let it go, but I knew I had to.
"I will enjoy going racing and enjoy the day - win, lose or draw. Although it's something I'm excited about, you've got to keep things realistic and (they) are going to get beat. You can only try.
"It's given me a really weird feeling, that I feel like all of a sudden I've found myself again. I feel like I'm even walking quicker, I think it was meant to be."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.