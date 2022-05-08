Trainer Aidan O'Brien had sent out Derby trial winners at Chester and Lingfield earlier in the week but may just have saved the best for last as Galileo colt Stone Age powered home in Sunday's 10-furlong Group Three.

Sent straight to the front from the outset by jockey Ryan Moore, the well-backed 10/11 favourite kept pouring it on at the head of affairs and was kept up to his work to ultimately pass the post with five and a half lengths in hand over 18/1 chance Glory Daze.

Available at 14/1 for the Cazoo Derby at the start of the day, momentum for Stone Age gathered apace once O'Brien ruled Luxembourg out of the Epsom Classic, while immediate reaction saw the wide-margin winner cut to 4/1 by Sky Bet, William Hill and BoyleSports, with Betfair and Paddy Power both going 3/1 from 10/1.

Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "On the day it was announced that Luxembourg will miss Epsom, another of his stable companions shot to the head of the betting with a dominant display in the Leopardstown Derby Trial.

"Stone Age is now 3/1 favourite from 10/1 and furthers tightens Aidan O’Brien's grip on the Derby."