The move comes following discussion with stakeholders and after a three-year-old only entry system worked well for the 2022 race, when the yearling entry stage due to take place in 2020 was not considered feasible due to the pandemic.

As such, the yearling entry stage for the 2024 race which would traditionally take place in early December will not take place. Further information regarding the prize fund, entry stages and structure for the 2024 Derby will be available via the usual process and publications next year, including the Flat Pattern Book and Programme Book.

The 2023 Derby will be run at an advertised value of £1.5 million and closed to yearlings in December 2021. The remaining entry stages will be at the traditional stages next spring.

Andrew Cooper, Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Epsom Downs, said: “The yearling entry system is something we have always considered annually before confirming, as we are constantly striving to ensure all aspects of The Derby are optimised for changing behaviours and trends within the sport and the wider world.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to test whether a three-year-old system would work, and having consulted participants prior to, during and since it took place earlier this year, our view is that the increased flexibility that removing the yearling stage brings is more reflective of how trainers and owners now tend to operate.”