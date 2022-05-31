Sporting Life
Eydon pulls clear to win the Feilden Stakes
Eydon was an impressive winner of the Feilden Stakes

Derby news | Eydon to run at Epsom

By Simon Milham
19:01 · TUE May 31, 2022

Eydon is set to take his chance in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom rather than tackle the French equivalent on Sunday.

The Roger Varian-trained colt will switch up to 12 furlongs for the first time in the Classic having been beaten just over four lengths by Coroebus when fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.

Eydon had kicked off his turf campaign by winning the Feilden Stakes over nine furlongs but rather than edge up to a mile and a quarter in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, connections have opted to take the plunge and go for gold in the Derby, which will this year be run in memory of Lester Piggott.

Varian said: “I’m pleased to say the horse is in great form and following discussions with his owner, Prince A A Faisal, we plan to run in the Derby at Epsom on Saturday and not the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.”

Eydon, who enjoyed a spin around the track at last week’s Gallops Morning, is a general 20-1 shot for Epsom glory.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

