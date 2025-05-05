Derby at Epsom becomes 72-hour declaration race for the first time

In an historic move, The Jockey Club has announced that the world’s most famous Flat race, which was first staged in 1780 and is one of the five Betfred British Classics, is the first Group One race staged in Britain to introduce 72-hour declarations.

It is hoped that bringing forward the deadline to confirm horses and jockeys by an extra 24 hours will prove beneficial in building a sense of anticipation and excitement both domestically and globally for the prestigious £1.5 million contest, which is staged at Epsom Downs and was broadcast by a record 36 broadcasters across 160 territories worldwide in 2024.

The change is the latest in a line of firsts at Epsom Downs Racecourse, including:

Staging the first recorded horse race in the UK on March 7 1661 in the presence of King Charles II.

The Derby became the first horse race to be filmed in 1896 and was shown in cinemas after the event.

Then in 1931, the Derby became the first televised horse race and first remote outside television broadcast in the world.

The Grand Metropolitan at Epsom Downs was the first horse race to use a Photo-Finish, on April 22nd 1947.

The 246th running of the Betfred Derby is due to take place this year on Saturday June 7. With 72-hour declarations now in place, this means the final field for the Betfred Derby will be known shortly after 10am on Wednesday June 4, with all decisions on jockey bookings confirmed by 1pm on the same date.

Jim Allen, General Manager of Epsom, said: "This racecourse has been at the forefront of positive change and new initiatives in British horseracing for generations, with The Derby becoming the first race to be filmed back in 1896 and then the first sporting event to be broadcast in 1931.

“We’re delighted to be able to introduce 72 hour declarations for this year’s Betfred Derby, demonstrating that we are always looking for new ways to innovate and ensure that our sport’s most iconic Flat race continues to stand out from the rest.

“Having consulted with a range of stakeholders on this issue we are confident that this change will not only help build anticipation for the world’s most famous Flat race earlier in the week but also provide more certainty around the runners and riders on the day, driving more interest and engagement in advance of the start of the Betfred Derby Festival.

“We are hugely grateful to the British Horseracing Authority for their co-operation and help in order to make this change happen at relatively short notice, and to all those participants who have supported us in making this move.”