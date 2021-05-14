Enable half-brother Derab the star at HQ

Sporting the same famous pink, white and green silks that Enable carried to Group One glory on 11 occasions for the late Khalid Abdullah, the John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Sea The Stars finally opened his own account at the third time of asking in the Betfair Novice Stakes over a mile.

Having filled the runner-up spot on his two previous starts, the 10/11 favourite went one better in emphatic fashion when cruising to a six and a half length victory under Martin Harley.

John Gosden said: “He has run very well. He ran very well at Ascot first time out, then we ran into a problem in the autumn.

“He came back and he was a bit fresh. We were very keen to settle him at Newbury and we were more interested in settling him than anything else.

“He was much more sensible today and he has run a lovely race. He has grown up a lot.”

Although Derab holds an entry in The Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs on June 5th, an outing in the premier Classic appears unlikely.

Gosden added: “We will either keep him at a mile or go a mile and a quarter and look at options over those trips.

“I don’t know if he is one for the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot as that is a bit of a way off. He has made big bounds now as he has always wanted to be in a hurry about life but he is doing things in the correct rhythm now.”

Jockey Liam Browne was almost lost for words after celebrating the first winner of his career when steering Company Minx to a surprise success in the concluding Betfair Apprentice Handicap.

The 19 year old, who is based with Richard Hannon and is the grandson of Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Liam Browne, kept a calm head to galvanise the John Jenkins trained 50/1 chance to victory by a head from Lordsbridge Boy in the six furlong contest.

Browne said: “They weren’t hanging about from the start so I sat against her as best as I could to try and get her into a rhythm.

“A furlong out they started coming back to me and to be fair to the filly she tried the whole way to the line.

“I’m just delighted. I don’t know what to say as it has all happened really quick, but it is some track to ride on.”

William Stone saw his wait for a winner on the Rowley Mile come to an end after Final Watch (12/1) prevailed by a length in the opening Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast Handicap over seven furlongs under Marco Ghiani.

The West Wickham handler said: “At long last we have had a winner here. We had a second here last night and we have had plenty of seconds here before.

“He just got a bit boxed in at Wolverhampton on his first run for us but he ran a nice race. We do like him and hoped he would run well.

“We dropped back to seven furlongs today but it was more because the race was here for him. We were desperate for some rain and we thought the ground would suit.”

A trip to the seaside could be in store for Widaad who struck gold at the ninth time of asking after obliging by a length and a half in the seven-furlong Read Joseph O’Brien On Betting Betfair Handicap to give jockey Nicola Currie her first winner at the track in 1,123 days.

George Boughey, winning trainer, said of the 9/1 chance: “She has been a long-standing maiden but she liked that ground and she has worked well on the gallops over here so it made sense to come here. She is versatile as she has run over various trips and ground.

“It’s the owners’ (Yellow Diamond Racing) first horse. There are 10 of them in the group and they are having a lot of fun. She is in at Brighton and Yarmouth next week and she will run at one of them if she is okay.”

A Star Above (4/1) looked a stayer worth keeping on the right side of after demonstrating stamina is his forte when running out a length and three quarter winner of the Betfair Weighed-In Podcast Handicap over 1m 6f.

William Haggas, winning trainer, said: “It was a good staying performance. He got quite tired first time out but he stayed well today. I think there is a nice staying race in him.

“He ran in the Melrose up at York last year but he wasn’t quite up to that. He is a nice stayer that is very genuine. I think he will get further than a mile and three quarters but I’m not sure there is a need to go further.”