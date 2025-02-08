Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Djelo has the measure of Hitman
Djelo has the measure of Hitman

Denman Chase report and replay: Djelo answers key questions

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat February 08, 2025 · 4 min ago

Djelo, a well-backed 6/4 favourite, proved his effectiveness left-handed and over three miles with an authoritative success in the William Hill Bet10 Get10 On Racing Denman Chase at Newbury.

Charlie Deutsch gave Venetia Williams’ charge a patient ride and jumping the third last he began to move forward.

At that stage eventual third Bravemansgame led the field but he had no more to offer once joined and by the last the winner had the race in safe keeping.

A safe leap there settled matters and he came home three-and-a-half lengths clear of Hitman, second in a big prize yet again.

Both Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 20s for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING