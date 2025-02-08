Denman Chase report and replay: Djelo answers key questions

Djelo, a well-backed 6/4 favourite, proved his effectiveness left-handed and over three miles with an authoritative success in the William Hill Bet10 Get10 On Racing Denman Chase at Newbury.
Charlie Deutsch gave Venetia Williams’ charge a patient ride and jumping the third last he began to move forward.
At that stage eventual third Bravemansgame led the field but he had no more to offer once joined and by the last the winner had the race in safe keeping.
A safe leap there settled matters and he came home three-and-a-half lengths clear of Hitman, second in a big prize yet again.
Both Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 20s for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham
