Denis O’Regan finally completed his quest to ride a winner at all UK and Irish National Hunt racecourses when successfully steering Fiveonefive to victory at Hereford.

The Irishman has tasted plenty of success on some of the sport’s biggest days – including Cheltenham Festival victories aboard the likes of Inglis Drever and Tidal Bay – but was winless from 28 attempts at Hereford prior to getting the leg-up aboard the 8-15 favourite in the Play Beat Sav At PlanetSportBet Novices’ Hurdle. However, he broke his duck with a typically stylish ride. He cruised up aboard Cian Collins’ five-year-old rounding the bend for home and saw off Johnny Blue by a length and three-quarters. It may not be the highest profile victory in O’Regan’s decorated career, but he was thrilled to complete one of his remaining ambitions on his return from injury.

