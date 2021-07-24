Newmarket Saturday review: Marco Ghiani rides treble

Marco Ghiani admitted it was an “important day” after strengthening his position at the top of the Apprentice Jockeys’ Championship with the first ever treble of his career at Newmarket’s July Course.

The 22 year old, who landed his first Royal Ascot winner aboard Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup last month, secured the landmark moment aboard 9-4 chance Passional for his boss Stuart Williams in the Follow @MansionBet Handicap. Showing no side effects after finishing third at Ascot just 24 hours earlier, the daughter of Footstepsinthesand rallied gamely under Ghiani to consign favourite Han Solo Berger to the runners-up spot in the five furlong dash for the second year in succession. Ghiani, who tops the apprentice jockeys’ table with 36 winners, said: “This is my first treble. It is a really important day. “I’ve been trying a long time to get a treble but I’ve always been beaten by a nose. Every time I’ve tried to but today she (Passional) showed what she can do on grass as I’ve won with her four times on the all-weather in the winter.

“I’ve finished second on her three times. It is pretty nice to have a winner on her again to make it a treble. “She ran yesterday and was third, but she didn’t jump that smartly yesterday so I had to sit last. Today she has jumped and travelled well and she just went forward.” Despite holding a commanding 18 winner lead over second placed Mark Crehan in the race to be crowned champion apprentice, the Italian born rider is taking nothing for granted. He added: “Mark has obviously now got a ban for 28 days so it gives me a good chance to get a bit further clear, but you never know anything could happen. I could break a leg or get banned for a long time. I’ve just got to try to keep going how I am.” Owner Caroline Scott admitted the roar of the crowd “was quite something” after watching Lalania open her account for the season to get the ball rolling for Ghiani in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Fillies’ Handicap. Despite sporting a broken metacarpal following an accident on the gallops, Scott was on hand to walk back the William Stone-trained daughter of Kheleyf to the winner’s enclosure following her length success in the seven furlong contest. Scott said of the 5-1 winner: “They call her ‘loony Lani’ as she is quite well known in Newmarket for her antics. “She has got such a big heart though and really tries. She had so much weight against the three year olds last time because of their allowances, but she is very determined. “She has won over a mile so the stiff seven (furlongs) helped her out. The ground is key to her as she wants it quick so it was great the rain didn’t arrive. “It was lovely to have the crowds back as walking back in people were cheering and we missed that. The roar of the crowd was quite something.”

Imperial Yellow (5-2) resumed his progression when completing Ghiani’s brace with a stylish success in the feature MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap. After settling for second best at Yarmouth last time out, having previously made a winning return at Leicester, the Roger Varian-trained three year old was not for stopping in the six furlong contest, which he claimed by an impressive three and three quarter lengths. John O’Donoghue, assistant trainer, said: “I think he had a couple of things in his favour. The quick ground helped and dropping back to six furlongs with lots of pace meant he was able to take a lead. “From two out he looked like the winner. Circumstances have worked out and he certainly translated that in the manor of his victory.” Dean Ivory had plenty of praise for jockey Joe Fanning, who provided the Radlett handler with his first winner in 81 days after timing his run aboard Dancinginthewoods (5-1) to perfection to deny Mr Wagyu by a neck in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap. Ivory said: “It was nice to see him do that, especially at Newmarket. We’ve not got so many horses and nothing has been going right, while some of the horses are just that bit older or too high in the handicap. “The secret to this horse is a stiff track. What a jockey Joe is - he knows the time of day and he delivered him up that rail perfectly.” Group One winning rider Fanning later completed a double on the card when steering the Mark Johnston-trained Cuban Dancer to glory by three and a quarter lengths in the concluding MansionBet At Newmarket Handicap. Johnston said of the 13-2 chance: “It was probably a mistake putting an apprentice on him last time as he is not a ride for an apprentice and at Chester there is no room for error. “Joe said he thinks about it in the stalls. He said he is very quiet but he just stands there when the gate opens and needs telling when to jump. “It was softer up at Beverley when he won but I didn’t really think about that. He is clearly in good form.”