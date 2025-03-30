Delacroix into 10/1 for Derby glory after Ballysax win at Leopardstown

Delacroix enhanced his Derby credentials with a commanding victory in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown.

One of three Aidan O’Brien representatives in the 10-furlong Classic trial, Delacroix dominated the betting as the 4/7 favourite and punters who took the skinny odds barely had a moment’s worry as the son of Dubawi was sent to the front from the outset. Ryan Moore eased him around the turn into the home straight with a small advantage over and he soon put a little more daylight between himself and the chasing pack. O’Brien third-string (according to the market) Lambourn, who was 9/1 under Ronan Whelan, came home well to take second, two and a quarter lengths adrift of the easy winner, with the Adrian Murray-trained Dundalk winner Tiberius Thunder (12/1) back in third. Sky Bet were suitably impressed and halved the winner’s antepost odds for the Epsom Classic to 10/1, while Paddy Power and Betfair also go 10s (from 16/1) in a market topped by another Ballydoyle representative in 7/2 chance The Lion In Winter.

Delacroix’s O’Brien stablemate Henri Matisse made a late charge between rivals under Moore to open his three-year-old account at the first time of asking in the Ballylinch Stud ‘Red Rocks’ Stakes. The Wootton Bassett colt showed flashes of brilliance at two, beating Hotazhell on debut before ending his campaign back in the winners’ circle after landing the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar.

Dropped back to seven furlongs for his seasonal return, the 6/4 favourite was pushed along and still back in sixth on turning for home but found plenty for pressure in the straight and ultimately led close home to beat Donnacha O’Brien’s Commanche Brave (22/1) and Adrian Murray-trained Arizona Blaze (7/4) by half a length and the same. Paddy Power reacted by cutting Henri Mattisse to 12/1 (from 16s) for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. O'Brien and Moore went on to seal a Sunday treble thanks to 9/4 favourite Serious Contender in the 1888 Restaurant Handicap.

Weld and Hayes at the double Earlier on, the opening ‘Look De Vega’ At Ballylinch Stud Fillies Maiden went to well-touted newcomer Tarima. Closely related to trainer Dermot Weld’s former star fillies Tarnawa and Tahiyra, the daughter of Lope De Vega comfortably justified 4/7 favouritism in the hands of Chris Hayes, beating 12/1 chance Noli Timere by a length and three-quarters.

Weld said on Racing TV: “I had a lot of confidence in her. Just at the start, she got turned sideways which meant that Chris was sitting further back than he’d planned. While at the time that was a concern, in the long-term it was a blessing in disguise because he was able to drop her out, ride her with confidence and have her come home. “She was a very backward filly last year so she learned an awful lot from today.

Tarima ridden by jockey Chris Hayes

“Each one of the sisters are so different Tarima and Tarnawa – we won eight Group 1s with them – and her nearest relation was a champion two-year-old filly and yet Tarnawa wins the Breeders’ Cup over a mile and a half and she gets beat half a length for the Arc. So there’s a tremendous blend of speed and stamina that runs through the family. “She’s still very babyish mentally and that’s why she will learn an awful lot. Obviously we’ll look to go and get some black type with her and we’ll take it from there.” Weld and Hayes doubled up courtesy of 6/1 chance Swelter, who beat odds-on favourite Exactly by a length and a quarter in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud ‘Priory Belle’ Stakes.