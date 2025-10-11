Menu icon
Delacroix wins the Coral-Eclipse
Delacroix all set to clash with Ombudsman again in Qipco British Champion Stakes

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat October 11, 2025 · 1h ago

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed Delacroix is on track for the Qipco British Champion Stakes at Ascot next Saturday.

The son of Dubawi was shorter in the antepost betting for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile but with the ground remaining quick for the time of year he's on course for the 1m2f race.

It will mean the rivalry with Ombudsman extends to a trilogy after the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the Juddmonte International at York with the score at 1-1.

Last time out Delacroix put in an exceptional performance in the Irish Champion Stakes under Christophe Soumillon with Ombudsman staying in his box at home.

"We're going to run Delacroix in the Champion Stakes," O'Brien said on ITV Racing. "The lads want to do it. He's very good and if everything is well that's where we'll go."

O'Brien said later: “The lads wanted to race Delacroix (in the Champion Stakes) and they love racing. They had to be happy with him and make the decision. We are grateful and delighted about that.

"Stay True I think might be supplemented for the Long Distance Cup. He ran well in the St Leger and everything is going right for him.

“The plan is to run the Lion In The Winter in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. He has been good since his last run in France and everything looks good with him as well.”

