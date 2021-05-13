Sporting Life
High Definition wins the Beresford Stakes
High Definition - on target for Irish Derby

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby news: High Definition on target

By Sporting Life
13:37 · TUE June 22, 2021

High Definition is on course for Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, although Aidan O’Brien has yet to finalise his full squad for the Curragh Classic.

The Galileo colt was the winter favourite for the Derby at Epsom after winning each of his two juvenile starts, before a blood disorder scuppered a planned Lingfield run and sent him to York’s Dante Stakes for a Classic prep.

High Definition finished third on his return on the Knavesmire and had been expected to line up at Epsom, only for O’Brien and Coolmore to make a late change of plan three days before the Derby which saw him miss out in favour of the Curragh.

O’Brien said: “Everything has been good since he ran at York and the plan is for him to run at the moment. We’re happy with him at the moment.”

After relying on just Bolshoi Ballet at Epsom, O’Brien has a number of contenders at this stage for the Curragh, with a couple possibly making a swift return after running at Ascot last week.

The Mediterranean finished fourth in the King Edward VII Stakes, while Sir Lamorak was a fast-finishing second in the King George V Stakes. Both are in the frame, along with Van Gogh, who was well beaten by stablemate St Mark’s Basilica on his most recent run in the French Derby.

O’Brien added: “Some of the Ascot horses will be left in like The Mediterranean and Sir Lamorak. Van Gogh is another we’ve been thinking of and obviously as it gets closer we’ll narrow it down a bit more.”

The Ballydoyle handler also has Arturo Toscanini, Carlisle Bay, Matchless and Wordsworth among eight entries.

Mojo Star defied odds of 50/1 at Epsom and will bid to go one place better in Ireland after being added to the race.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt remains a maiden after three runs, but was only four and a half lengths behind Adayar earlier this month.

Dante winner Hurricane Lane was third at Epsom for Charlie Appleby and could try again, while there is further British representation in the shape of the Martyn Meade-trained Lone Eagle, who was fourth in the Sandown Classic Trial in which Adayar was second.

Irish 2000 Guineas hero Mac Swiney was fourth at Epsom and is in the mix for Jim Bolger, with Johnny Murtagh calling on Earlswood and Donnacha O’Brien running Fernando Vichi.

