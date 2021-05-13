Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby news: High Definition on target

High Definition is on course for Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, although Aidan O’Brien has yet to finalise his full squad for the Curragh Classic.

The Galileo colt was the winter favourite for the Derby at Epsom after winning each of his two juvenile starts, before a blood disorder scuppered a planned Lingfield run and sent him to York’s Dante Stakes for a Classic prep. High Definition finished third on his return on the Knavesmire and had been expected to line up at Epsom, only for O’Brien and Coolmore to make a late change of plan three days before the Derby which saw him miss out in favour of the Curragh. O’Brien said: “Everything has been good since he ran at York and the plan is for him to run at the moment. We’re happy with him at the moment.”

After relying on just Bolshoi Ballet at Epsom, O’Brien has a number of contenders at this stage for the Curragh, with a couple possibly making a swift return after running at Ascot last week. The Mediterranean finished fourth in the King Edward VII Stakes, while Sir Lamorak was a fast-finishing second in the King George V Stakes. Both are in the frame, along with Van Gogh, who was well beaten by stablemate St Mark’s Basilica on his most recent run in the French Derby. O’Brien added: “Some of the Ascot horses will be left in like The Mediterranean and Sir Lamorak. Van Gogh is another we’ve been thinking of and obviously as it gets closer we’ll narrow it down a bit more.” The Ballydoyle handler also has Arturo Toscanini, Carlisle Bay, Matchless and Wordsworth among eight entries.

