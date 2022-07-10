The Newmarket handler watched the Starspangledbanner colt from his home and is hopeful he will progress into a potential Classic horse next season.

He is no stranger to Classic success, of course. He saddled a Group One winner in his first season at Manton when Dr Devious took the Dewhurst Stakes, then sent out Rodrigo De Triano to win the 2,000 Guineas a month before Dr Devious gave him his first Derby victory.

Chapple-Hyam was also responsible for Frankie Dettori’s first Derby winner when Authorized took the Epsom Classic by five lengths in 2007 and sent out three winners of the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The 59-year-old hopes that Defence Of Fort will build on his four-and-three-quarter-length success under Jason Watson on debut, having been backed from 33/1 to 12s ahead of the seven-furlong novice event.

“That was a nice tonic,” said Chapple-Hyam, who was being nursed by Sally Hall, his fiancee and owner of the colt.

“I had a bit of flu – it’s not man flu. I thought it was covid, but had some tests done and it wasn’t. I’m feeling much brighter now.

“I was surprised at his price as he had been working well. I think in time he will be a nice horse and he can only get better.”