Deep Cave 4/1 favourite for Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster

The Christian Williams-trained Deep Cave is Paddy Power's 4/1 favourite for Saturday's Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase.
The eight-year-old goes into Doncaster's principal staying chase on the back of wins at Bangor and Ascot earlier in the season, having also signed off last term with victory at Aintree's Grand National Festival.
Deep Cave has gone up 2lb in the weights for beating Leave Of Absence by a head in last month's Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at the Berkshire venue and the fourth home that day, Nicky Henderson's Hyland, could reoppose this weekend and is an 8/1 chance.
Paddy Power make Grande Geste their 5/1 second-favourite, Sue Smith and Joel Parkinson's bay looking to follow up an impressive six and a half-length victory over My Silver Lining in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase when last seen on December 20.
Last year's Great Yorkshire Chase winner Docpickedme (7/1) is back for another crack at the prize for trainer Richard Hobson, while fellow 7/1 shot Josh The Boss is another previous course winner in line for the race having landed a novices' handicap chase on Town Moor in November.
Great Yorkshire Chase, Paddy Power: 4/1 Deep Cave, 5/1 Grand Geste, 7/1 Docpickedme, Josh The Bosh, 8/1 Hyland, 10s King’s Threshold, Walking On Air, 12s Joyeux Machin, King Turgeon, New Order, 14s Dartmoor Pirate, Kelce, 16s Torn And Frayed.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.