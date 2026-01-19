Deep Cave 4/1 favourite for Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster

The eight-year-old goes into Doncaster's principal staying chase on the back of wins at Bangor and Ascot earlier in the season, having also signed off last term with victory at Aintree's Grand National Festival.

Deep Cave has gone up 2lb in the weights for beating Leave Of Absence by a head in last month's Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase at the Berkshire venue and the fourth home that day, Nicky Henderson's Hyland, could reoppose this weekend and is an 8/1 chance.

Paddy Power make Grande Geste their 5/1 second-favourite, Sue Smith and Joel Parkinson's bay looking to follow up an impressive six and a half-length victory over My Silver Lining in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase when last seen on December 20.

Last year's Great Yorkshire Chase winner Docpickedme (7/1) is back for another crack at the prize for trainer Richard Hobson, while fellow 7/1 shot Josh The Boss is another previous course winner in line for the race having landed a novices' handicap chase on Town Moor in November.