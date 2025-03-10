Declarations for day two of the Cheltenham Festival 2025

Described last month as 'the best chance we've had heading to a novice at the Cheltenham Festival' The New Lion will have to get the better of Final Demand and nine other rivals if he's to break the hoodoo of Challow Novices' Hurdle winners in the champion novice over the intermediate distance.

An easy winner of his first two starts over hurdles, The New Lion took the step up in class in his stride when breezing to his hat-trick in the Newbury Grade One after which the six-year-old was sold by Darren Yates to leading owner JP McManus.

The last 20 Challow Novices' Hurdle winners to line up in the Turners Novices' Hurdle have all been beaten but confidence in the Skelton yard remains high. This is a deep field, however, with the presence of impressive Dublin Racing Festival winner Final Demand a notable stumbling block.

Willie Mullins' charge is not the only viable challenger with the well-regarded Potters Charm and his Cheltenham conqueror Sixmilebridge among the opposition as well as Gordon Elliott's Grade One Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle winner The Yellow Clay.