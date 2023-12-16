December Gold Cup thriller proves Cheltenham Christmas Meeting remains a festive treat

For so long the December card at Cheltenham has been known as the ‘International Meeting’, named after the Grade 2 hurdle that was the jewel in the crown for so many years at this enormously enjoyable festive fixture.

Before it was branded as the International it was known as the Bula Hurdle, after the horse that won the same race in 1972, and he kicked off a sequence of famous winners that included Comedy Of Errors, Sea Pigeon and Birds Nest.

Relkeel did his best to revive the race in the late 90s with a hat-trick of wins, before Rooster Booster, Back In Front, Harchibald, Detroit City and Binocular made it a regular point of call for Champion Hurdle runners in the noughties.

The New One won it three times for Nigel Twiston-Davies after that, but in all honesty the race has struggled to attract the best horses in recent years as its proximity to the Christmas Hurdle and Ireland’s domination of the division took hold.

Moved to Trials Day in January for the first time this season, in a bid to make it a more viable option for the best British hurdlers to use as a stepping stone to the Champion Hurdle, it was always going to be interesting to see how Cheltenham’s two-day fixture in December, now repackaged as the Christmas Meeting, was going to fare.

Well, the home of jumps racing could hardly have written a better script for the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup, a race with its own rich history and now asked to hold its own without the support of the International.

It did that and more after a fabulous renewal, the race torn apart by a fascinating duel up front between Il Ridoto and Frero Banbou, the pair setting a lung-bursting gallop that sorted out the wheat from the chaff.

In the end their own private battle proved a detriment to the chances of both horses, Frero Banbou crying off first as Il Ridoto went for home under Bryony Frost, Paul Nicholls’ horse beating everything bar a flying FUGITIF who deserves great credit for this most dramatic of wins.

Hampered by the fall of So Scottish four fences from home, Fugitif had 15 lengths to make up on the front two at that point, but as Il Ridoto began to run on fumes you always fancied him to get there even if it was by a last-gasp short head.

An absolute thriller and a great training performance by local handler Richard Hobson, this £75,000 first prize the biggest win of his career, his decision to whip the cheekpieces off paying huge dividends.

Too keen in the sheepskin to do himself justice in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, he still ran a cracking race in fourth and bettered that form here, relaxing better in the early stages and benefitting for sitting off the strong pace.