Deauville Sunday review: Diego Ventura delight in Group 3 Barriere Prix Quincey

Diego scores in Prix Quincey

Diego Ventura (13/8 joint-favourite) stuck his head out on the line under Christophe Soumillon to record a Group 3 victory in the Barriere Prix Quincey at Deauville on Sunday.

Hamad Al Jehani's Wathnan Racing-owned four-year-old has improved since being gelded and after landing a Listed win at Hamilton in June he went up another level here.

Always prominent in the centre of the track under Soumillion, the son of Mehmas deserves extra credit for racing away from the bulk of his rivals with Half Half leading the stands' side group home.

It was tight on the line but Diego Ventura got there by a short head in what was a career-best performance as he landed his first victory at Group level.