Deauville Sunday review and reaction including Prix Jean Prat

Paddy Power and big-race sponsors Sky Bet reacted by making Thesecretadversary their 7/2 favourite (from 10s) for next month's Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

The Betfred 1000 Guineas winner True Love had been slowly away from the stalls and was momentarily forced to wait for a clear passage, looking a shade unlucky not to go very close for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, but she had to settle for second, with 8/1 chance Nighttime back in third. Samangan (10/1) was fourth, with that one's owner and stablemate Rayif a disappointing 2/1 chance, finishing out of the frame.

He did jink slightly away from the rail after a couple of furlongs, briefly causing Nighttime to edge to his right, but Thesecretadversary was soon back on an even keel and he kept up the gallop through the final furlong and a half to hold 13/8 favourite True Love at bay.

The 5/1 chance had the plum draw down by the stands' rail in stall one and Soumillon capitalised on the fact, bouncing the three-year-old out to try and make all the running.

The son of St Mark's Basilica went into Sunday's seven-furlong Deauville contest on the back of last month's narrow Group 3 defeat of Take Charge Star and duly found the requisite level of improvement to make all the running under Christophe Soumillon, who was taking over in the saddle from the horse's regular rider Seamie Heffernan.

An emotional-sounding Stack told Sky Sports Racing: “It was great, we thought he’d run well and everything but taking on the two Guineas winners – especially away from home and against one who doesn’t live too far away from us too – it’s a great day and I’d like to thank the (owners) Rupert and Magnier families for sending us the horse.

“His last two days have been unbelievable.”

Regarding the prominent tactics, he said: “Seamus and Christophe spoke earlier on today and Christophe said ‘do you mind if I make the running as there is no pace?’

“He said don’t fight with him, just don’t get beat. He carried it out to perfection!

“The horse has a great constitution, he’s very tough and honest. Both Seamus and Christophe said afterwards that they don’t see six furlongs as being a problem to him. He’s getting quicker so, for a horse who we thought would get a mile and maybe a little bit more, he is getting quicker. We trained his grandmother and she was a sprinter, a lot of the family have been sprinters, so maybe he’s returning to type.

“He’s been on the go since just before Ascot as a two-year-old until now, he went to Canada last year. So we’ve thrown a lot at him and he keeps coming back. We’ll see how he comes out of this and we’ll make a plan.”

Summing up what it means to win Sunday's French feature on the back of a double at the Royal meeting, Stack added: “If you said to me a month ago I’ll have two Royal Ascot winners and a Group One in Deauville, I’d have said stop, will you? It’s amazing for everybody in the yard, we’ve had that horse since he was a foal. It’s good for everybody.”

Rest of the action

Earlier on the card, the 4/5 favourite Primetime Emmy made a taking debut under Mickael Barzalona in the Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix de Lisieux - a newcomers' race for fillies over six furlongs.

Trainer Francis Graffard reflected on the win on Sky Sports Racing, saying: "Her owner-breeder loves Extreme Choice (sire) and wanted to prove he's a champion as a stallion - he already is in Australia - so he gave me this challenge to receive two fillies who are northern-hemisphere bred.

"They arrived from Australia early-spring but they took a while to adjust after the journey over. This one recently was really picking up, she looked really well and her work was pleasing me at home. We have had some nice ones but over six furlongs, I think she will be very interesting and I think there will be a lot of improvement to come with her.

"Mickael said she travelled nicely and relaxed, and accelerated when he asked her. It's good, she will come on for that and is a nice filly to follow."