Deauville Sunday preview: Graeme North tips for Prix Maurice de Gheest day

Don't lose track of Pinta

Before I get around to previewing today’s Group and listed action at Deauville, I‘ll rewind seven days and review last week’s Prix Rothschild in which our headline selection Pinta came seventh.

Anyone who availed themselves of the advised 40/1 which was at the time widely available ended up with a very good bet and can count themselves unfortunate they didn’t get a return on the each-way part at least given Pinta finished second on her side in a race in which those who raced in the middle of the track always had an edge over those that stayed close to the rail (the runner-up January started off in the stand-side group before making her way over to join those in the middle) and despite meeting some trouble as she made her effort, caught and passed the horse who won the stand-side group, the Duke of Cambridge winner Crimson Advocate, three strides after the post.

I’m not sure the cat is completely out of the bag so far as her ability is known, with draw biases in France tending to receive little media attention, but clearly the opportunity to back her at such big odds again has probably passed us by.

Her current future engagements for which she is already at the second acceptance stage are the Prix Quincey over the Deauville straight 1600m again at the end of August and the Prix Daniel Wildenstein (also 1600m) on the first day of the Arc meeting; however, I fancy she might well find more progress stepped up to 2000m, so a supplementary entry for the Prix de l’Opera would be on the agenda if she was mine.

On a wing and a prayer?

So far as the draw is concerned in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Sunday’s Group 1 feature at 15.05, recent history suggests either a very high draw or a very low draw is what you want and not one in the middle - five of the last ten winners have been drawn ten or higher while the other five have been drawn four or lower.

Which part of the track, if any, ends up being favoured is not always predictable beforehand, of course, with such vagaries as watering policy and jockey groupthink not often obvious until the race is all but over if not well under way, but as things stand there looks to be more pace among the very low numbers and that is where the reigning champion Lazzat is housed. He took his form up a notch when winning this race last year, albeit from a collectively less talented if bigger field than the one that faces him today, racing close up and drawing away in the final 200m to score by three lengths, and returned to that sort of form when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time for all he was slightly fortunate in my eyes to beat Japanese raider Sotono Reve who emerged marginally best on sectional upgrades after making his effort well away from Lazzat.

Timeform rated both those of those performances by Lazzat at 125 and only Inisherin – who was seventh in that same Jubilee, running an unusually lacklustre race – among his ten rivals has run as high as 122, so Lazzat is clearly the one to beat.

That 122 wasn’t a one-off from Inisherin – he’s run to that figure twice, firstly in the 2024 Commonwealth Cup where he beat Lake Forest by two and a quarter lengths and secondly in the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes in May where he once again raced close up and got the better of a drawn-out battle with Flora Of Bermuda who next time out finished three lengths behind Lazzat and Sotono Reve at Ascot. First-time cheekpieces and Ryan Moore back on board again as he was at York might help Inisherin, and like Lazzat he won’t be fazed by the unique 1300m distance having spent his younger days racing over as far as a mile.

Tribalist and Topgear are next in the ratings on 121. Quite why the former is being persisted with at sprint trips when all the evidence so far suggests for all he’s a crack miler he’s not quick enough for them I’m not sure, while Topgear has often suggested this sort of trip might suit but stopped as if shot in the Jubilee when giving sprinting a try and questions remain about what calibre of field he beat (easily, admittedly) on the day in the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket last autumn on his favoured softish ground.

More interesting than that pair, certainly among the remaining older horses, is Beauvatier. He was third in this race last year when still to hit top form but showed what he could be capable of later in the year when third in the Foret at Longchamp, running on strongly from a mile back, and the Champions Sprint at Ascot where he finished fourth to Kind Of Blue half a length behind Flora of Bermuda. He got back to winning ways for the first time since his juvenile days when landing the Prix de Ris-Orangis over course and distance last month when Tribalist was third and holds each-way claims.

Three-year-olds have slightly underperformed in the last ten years, winning thirty-three per cent of the races despite providing forty per cent of the runners, and they don’t look to me at any rate to provide a strong challenge this year. On official ratings, Woodshauna is the highest rated of the four after his last-gasp defeat of Maranoa Charlie, The Lion In Winter and Shadow Of Light in the Prix Jean Prat last time, and the return to a slightly shorter trip ought not to trouble him given he beat subsequent Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals in the 1200m Prix Texanita at Chantilly in May.

Time For Sandals had Rayevka back in third and Shadow Of Light back in fifth in the Commonwealth Cup, and Rayevka is the more interesting of that pair given not only has she not run since so comes here fresh but her mid-race sectionals were at least on a on a par with those of Sayidah Dariyan who went on to win the Summer Stakes at Ascot and Big Mojo who went on to finish second in the July Cup.

Rayevka had earlier cut through the field impressively at Chantilly to win a 1200m listed race with considerable ease and she looks to be improving fast. The older horses look to have the edge, though, and if forced to have a bet I’d plump for Beauvatier each-way but the bigger overnight prices have unfortunately disappeared.