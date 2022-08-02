Runner-up to stablemate Blackbeard in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly little over a fortnight ago, Aidan O’Brien’s colt was the 6.4 favourite to go one better in the hands of Ryan Moore.

After travelling strongly for much of the six-furlong contest, The Antarctic quickly stamped his authority on the race and passed the post with a length in hand over Amy Murphy’s Manhattan Jungle.

“We were very happy. He’s progressed with every run and gone very professional,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing. “He had a lovely run here (in France) the last day and he’s really going the right way.

“Ryan says the trip is not a problem for him now – five, six or seven (furlongs) – as he relaxes very well and quickens very well. He’s a great specimen with a great physique and he has a great mind. That was kind of the reason for coming here today – that he could be horse for the Prix Morny. That’s what we’re thinking at the moment.”