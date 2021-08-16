Free Wind completes Deauville double for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori

Free Wind completed a big-race double for the Gosden-Frankie Dettori combination at Deauville with an impressive display in the Prix Minerve.

Just over an hour after stable star Palace Pier had successfully defended his crown in the Prix Jacques le Marois, Free Wind was an 11/2 chance to bag Group Three honours over an extended mile and a half.

Runner-up in a Listed event at Newmarket on her latest appearance, the daughter of Galileo raised her game to go one better in some style under Frankie Dettori, proving a length and a half too strong for Andre Fabre’s 11/ favourite Burgarita.

Thady Gosden, who trains Free Wind in partnership with his father John, told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s a filly that tries her heart out every time and she’s progressed well through the year.

“She was obviously second in a Listed race at Newmarket over a mile and a half last time and she’s improved again today.

“She stays a mile and a half well and we definitely wouldn’t be afraid of stepping her up to a mile and six (furlongs) later on in the year.

“There’s races back here over a mile and a half and one at the end of the year over a mile and six, so we’ll speak to Mr Strawbridge (owner) and see what he wants to do.

“Frankie gave her a brilliant ride, as he did in the last race. He’s in flying form, which always helps.”

Earlier in the afternoon Oneforthegutter came close to claiming the Group Three Circus Maximus Francois Boutin Stakes for Ian Williams and William Buick, but was beaten a head by Who Knows.