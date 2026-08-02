Deauville review: Christopher Head has high hopes for Data, Kosuma still unbeaten

Wertheimer et Frère kicked off the Deauville season in good style, winning two juvenile Group races.

The famous blue and white silks were carried by Yuquot and Data (9/2) in the Sky Sports Racing Six Perfections - Fonds Europeen de l'Elevage, a seven furlong fillies' Group 3. Yuquot broke the better of the pair and took the early lead from Amo Racing's Nicely with Data tucked away on the rail in third. Pierre-Charles Boudot switched Data left to launch his challenge passing the 400 metre mark and the daughter of Lope De Vega picked up nicely to win by a length and a half from the 6/5 favourite Queen Of The Day. Trainer Christopher Head was winning the race for the third year in succession and was asked to compare Data with last year's winner the talented Green Spirit. "She's really a nice filly and she's showing a lot of quality like Green Spirit did and since we can compare them pretty much, it's going to be very interesting," he told Sky Sports Racing.

Data sweeps by Nicely and Yuquot en route to a smart success in the G3 Sky Sports Racing Prix Six Perfections! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/FBoJJ5ddwN — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 2, 2026

"It's a race that I really like, the seven furlong races for two-year-olds, I tend to have a lot of owners who send horses of that profile to me so we try to make it happen at the beginning of August and I'm very happy with my team because they are really good at preparing those horses and I really want to thank them. "She's definitely going to be a good miler in the long term. It really makes us dream about the end of the season in October. She's been an interesting filly since the beginning and we want her to get as much experience as possible under her belt before the big ones. "We need to discuss but it's very possible that we are going to aim for the Aumale and the Marcel Boussac." Head also saddled third home Woot Woot and said of her: "She is a very nice filly but unfortunately when you have that draw on a fast track, it's really punitive so I'm happy that Christophe [Soumillon] took the decision to wait a little bit behind because the season is not finished for her and I'm sure she's going to win a nice one." The Karl Burke trained Light Of Dawn was made favourite for the six furlong Group 3, the Prix de Cabourg - Fonds Europeen de l'Elevage, but she could only finish third under a patient ride, doing her best work late on. Agamemnon made a bold bid for Richard Hughes and William Buick but they were readily cut down by the impressive Kosuma (11/4). Trained by Andre and Lavinia Fabre, Kosuma showed a smart turn of foot to take the step up in class in her stride and extend her record to a perfect three from three. The winning distances were a length and a half and three lengths.

Back-to-back winners in the Wertheimer colours!



Kosuma strikes for Andre Fabre in the Prix de Cabourg in impressive style... pic.twitter.com/tzl62AYMp9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 2, 2026