De Bromhead opts for Leopardstown over Sandown with Captain Guinness

However, with the Navan race only being three weeks ago, De Bromhead felt his charge would be better served with a longer break and he will instead remain closer to home for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase on December 27.

The eight-year-old made a winning return to action in the Fortria Chase at Navan and looked set to be the main challenger to Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon at Sandown.

“We changed our minds with Captain Guinness and decided to go to Leopardstown over Christmas instead. He is great and not a bother on him, but we went that route last year and said we’d stick to that,” said De Bromhead.

“The Leopardstown race is always good but with travelling and everything and it being just three weeks since the Fortria, we said we’d wait until Christmas.

“He was brilliant in the Fortria and we were delighted with him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org