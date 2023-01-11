Russell's retirement announcement left many in racing stunned, the 43-year-old apparently signing off at the top of his game and on a winning note when guiding Liberty Dance to success at Thurles for long-time ally Gordon Elliott.

But Russell has decided to make a dramatic U-turn just three weeks later after Jack Kennedy suffered a broken leg in a crushing fall at Naas on Sunday.

With Kennedy once again on the sidelines, Elliott has been left shorn of his two leading jockeys at a crucial juncture in the National Hunt season, something that has pushed Russell into reversing his decision on a short-term basis.

Russell expects to resume his career at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Russell said: “After meeting with Gordon today, I have decided to come out of retirement and ride for the short period while Jack is on the sidelines.

"It’s only been a matter of weeks since I retired, and I actually rode more out this morning than I have in many years.

"We are a close team in Cullentra and after what happened last weekend, I want to help the team through a difficult few weeks.

"The plan is to resume riding in Fairyhouse on Saturday and Punchestown on Sunday."