David Powers Jockey Cup Cheltenham Preview

A huge points haul on offer at the Cheltenham Festival this week could swing the balance in the race to lift the £1.5million David Power Jockeys’ Cup.
With 672 points in total up for grabs across the four days, this year’s festival will have an added level of significance for the UK & Ireland’s leading jump racing jockeys.
Launched in November 2024, the David Power Jockeys’ Cup is the world’s richest jump jockey competition, giving participating jockeys the chance to compete for a share of a £1.5 million prize fund, with £500,000 awarded to the overall winner at the end of the season.
Spanning over 100 races broadcast on ITV Racing throughout the jump racing season, the Jockeys’ Cup has introduced an exciting new dimension to the sport, with the contest nearing its finale on the eve of the Grand National in April.
Throughout the season, participating jockeys accumulate points by finishing in the top four positions of ITV televised races, with 10 points awarded for a win, 8 points for second place, 6 points for third place, and 4 points for fourth.
With 24 ITV televised races scheduled at Cheltenham Festival and a maximum of 240 points available to any single jockey, the Jockeys’ Cup leaderboard is still wide open heading into one of the biggest racing events of the year:
Key numbers
- With a maximum of 240 points available to any single jockey, every jockey in the top 10 still has a mathematical chance of winning, making Cheltenham Festival 2025 a make-or-break moment in the competition
- 2023/24 Champion Jockey Harry Cobden sits just 52 points behind current leader Harry Skelton, a gap that could be erased by the end of the festival
- Nico de Boinville (218 pts) has ridden the most Cheltenham Festival winners of all competing DPJC jockeys with 16 and was crowned top jockey in 2019
With such a significant points haul at stake, the David Power Jockeys’ Cup could be won or lost at Cheltenham, making every race a must-watch event.
David Power Jockeys' Cup betting
1/4 Harry Skelton
10/3 Harry Cobden
8/1 Nico de Boinville
16/1 Sam Twiston-Davies
25/1 Sean Bowen
50/1 Gavin Sheehan
For updates and standings, visit jockeyscup.com and follow @jockeyscup on social media. Watch all the action live on ITV Racing.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.