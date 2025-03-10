David Powers Jockey Cup Cheltenham Preview

With 672 points in total up for grabs across the four days, this year’s festival will have an added level of significance for the UK & Ireland’s leading jump racing jockeys.

Launched in November 2024, the David Power Jockeys’ Cup is the world’s richest jump jockey competition, giving participating jockeys the chance to compete for a share of a £1.5 million prize fund, with £500,000 awarded to the overall winner at the end of the season.

Spanning over 100 races broadcast on ITV Racing throughout the jump racing season, the Jockeys’ Cup has introduced an exciting new dimension to the sport, with the contest nearing its finale on the eve of the Grand National in April.

Throughout the season, participating jockeys accumulate points by finishing in the top four positions of ITV televised races, with 10 points awarded for a win, 8 points for second place, 6 points for third place, and 4 points for fourth.

With 24 ITV televised races scheduled at Cheltenham Festival and a maximum of 240 points available to any single jockey, the Jockeys’ Cup leaderboard is still wide open heading into one of the biggest racing events of the year: