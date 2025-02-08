David Power Jockeys' Cup review: Good day for Skelton

With the chasing pack all heading to Newbury for the Super Saturday card, Skelton decided to stay local and make the short journey to Warwick - just a 20 minute drive from his brothers’ training base in Alcester - for three good chances to extend his lead, and it paid off in style.

His day got off to the best possible start with 10 points in the bag as L’Eau Du Sud maintained his unbeaten record over fences in the Kingmaker Novices' Chase, and after a fourth aboard West Balboa, Le Milos and Skelton brought the curtain down on the ITV coverage from Warwick with victory in the Veterans' Handicap Chase. A 24 point haul from three rides. A good day at the office.

A day made even better when Skelton loads up the Sporting Life app to check the results from Newbury and sees Harry Cobden - his nearest pursuer - only managed to add six points to his tally with Bravemansgame finishing third in the Denman Chase and Ivaldi pulling up in the ITV opener.

It was a more productive day for Sam Twiston-Davies and Nico de Boinville however, landing a big race each at Newbury - Twiston-Davies in the Game Spirit and de Boinville in the William Hill Hurdle - but neither could match the leaders' 24 point haul and Skelton is now as short as 8/13 with Paddy Power to lift the cup in April as he pulls 36 points clear.