David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Cup race hotting up

Harry Skelton heads to Kelso on Saturday as he looks to extend his lead in the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup race.

Skelton currently boats a lead of 24 points and Saturday looks a good opportunity for him to pull further clear with a strong book of rides across five qualifying races at Kelso, while Harry Cobden, his nearest pursuer, heads to Newbury, and only has two chances to register some much-needed points.

How things stand

13:10 Kelso: bet365 Handicap Chase Skelton has the opportunity to get the day off to the best possible start aboard REAL STONE in the Kelso opener. This horse was an empathic winner at Wetherby last time, blowing his rivals away from the front, and a 6lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him winning again on that evidence. It should be noted, however, that this horse has never won back-to-back races, so he needs to buck that trend.

13:45 Kelso: bet365 Premier Chase (Listed) Undoubtedly Skelton’s best chance of the day as he is reunited with his beloved GREY DAWNING. They thought this was their Gold Cup horse at the start of the season and while he hasn’t quite lived up to those lofty expectations, his excellent second in the Betfair Chase is still the best piece of form on offer in this race, by some way too, and he was probably feeling the effects of that big effort when pulling up in the King George last time. He's had plenty of time off since to recover and should really be bagging 10 points for his rider.

14:20 Kelso: bet365 Handicap Hurdle Another race, another favourite ridden by Harry Skelton. ACE OF SPADES has really got his act together over hurdles now, winning his last two, and seemed to relish the step up in trip last time. He makes his handicap debut here and an opening mark of 123 could underestimate him.

14:55 Kelso: bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) Place points might be the best Skelton can hope for here. His mount LISTENTOYOURHEART won a Listed race at Newbury in November but was beaten comfortably at Taunton last time and she looks venerable again from a win perspective, but a first four finish isn’t out of the question.

15:30 Kelso: Morebattle Hurdle The big race of the day north of the border in which ROCK HOUSE is the mount of the David Power Jockeys’ Cup leader. He’s finished a creditable third in a couple of handicaps at Huntingdon and Southwell over the winter and won't need to raise his game too much in refitted cheekpieces to be involved in the finish, and this yard knows what it's doing in these top handicap hurdles.

Over at Newbury, Cobden’s day kicks off with a good ride on CREDO in the Veterans’ Handicap Chase. One of three runners for Anthony Honeyball, she got back to winning ways at Exeter last time on her first go in veterans’ company and should be competitive again, but a 7 lb higher mark will make life tough.

Cobden’s second and final chance to get some points on the board with KANDOO KID in the Greatwood Gold Cup. Back at the scene of his Coral Gold Cup triumph, the form of that race has worked out well and he'll be a leading fancy again here. The Grand National is his big aim though and this looks the perfect prep run along the way.

