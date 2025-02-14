David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Cup race hotting up

The ITV cameras head to Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton this weekend as the race for the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup hots up.

Harry Skelton has a 36-point cushion over his nearest pursuer but with 252 points up for grabs across nine races on Saturday, there's still plenty to play for. Harry Cobden leads the chase and, along with Skelton and Nico de Boinville, he heads to Ascot for four rides as he looks to close the gap.

How things stand

13:15 Ascot: Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle We kick off with a competitive handicap hurdle and a good chance for de Boinville to register some early points aboard Bective Abbey. A £150,000 purchase for Nicky Henderson, he was a good winner at Warwick last year and is open to plenty of improvement tackling this longer trip for his handicap debut.

Cobden teams up with Emma Lavelle - a trainer he rides plenty of winners for - with Hardy Fella. He's not the most consistent horse but the combination of a visor and staying trips has seemingly revitalised him and he's had a chance is he's on a going day.

13:50 Ascot: Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (Grade 2) Skelton and Cobden sit this one out, leaving a golden opportunity for de Boinville to make some ground as he is reunited with Jingko Blue. He's got a 5 lb penalty to carry for his Grade 2 win at Windsor but he's still improving and should make a bold bid to maintain his unbeaten record over fences.

14:25 Ascot: Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle Harry Skelton's first chance to get involved, and a good one at that, with Joyeux Machin. Formally trained by Paul Nolan in Ireland, he ran his best race yet for the Skeltons when third at Wetherby two weeks ago, staying on well from the rear, and that should have teed him up nicely for a go at this prize.

De Boinville has an interesting ride in La Pinsonniere. A recruit from France, she got off the mark for Nicky Henderson at Huntingdon last month and could have more to offer now stepping up in trip and it wouldn't be a surprise to see her finish in the points.

Cobden looks to have a bit more on his plate as he teams up with the fragile Samarrive who came back from a year off over fences at this track in November and has plenty to prove back over hurdles here.

15:00 Ascot: Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) A wide open handicap where course specialist Victtorino could take a bit of beating under Charlie Deutsch. Skelton will give it a good go though aboard Snipe who is building a really good and consistent record in these type of races and ran another cracker to finish third in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster last month. He should go well again but would probably appreciate softer ground, given he is a thorough stayer.

Cobden's ride, Threeunderthrufive, is another with a good course record. He was third behind Victtorino here in December and can be expected to go well again from 2 lb lower.

Wiseguy , the mount of Nico de Boinville, was impressive at Newbury on his comeback but he didn't kick on from a winning reappearance last year so he needs to prove he can back that up.

15:37 Ascot: Betfair Ascot Chase (Grade 1) Cobden's best chance of the day aboard last year's winner, Pic D'Orhy. This is his ideal distance, he's got his ground and loves this track, so he's seemingly got everything in is his favour to go back-to-back in this Grade 1.

Skelton looks to be playing for place points with Flegmatik who is out of depth in this company and will surely be ridden to finish well in the hope of grabbing some prize money.

13:36 Kingwell Hurdle (Grade 2) Sam Twiston-Davies heads to Wincanton to ride Burdett Road in the Kingwell Hurdle. It won't be easy giving weight to the likes of Golden Ace and Brentford Hope, but this is a drop in grade after taking on the mighty Constitution Hill last time and he'll be looking to book his Champion Hurdle spot with an impressive performance.

