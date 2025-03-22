David Power Jockeys' Cup latest news | Harry Cobden makes minimal inroads

Chart topper Harry Skelton has built a commanding advantage at the head of the leaderboard over the previous weeks and months; just the 78 points clear of his nearest rival, Harry Cobden, coming into this weekend.

Skelton failed to add to his tally on Saturday afternoon, finishing out of the frame on both of his mounts at Newbury, whilst Harry Cobden could only manage a fourth-placed effort in the opener, grabbing the final place on the Paul Nicholls-trained Jackpot Des Bordes. The gap at the top shortened, albeit ever so slightly, to 74.

Nico de Boinville managed to register a winner to strengthen his position in third, with Bhaloo landing the 14:40 Handicap Chase at Newbury, for Nicky Henderson; much to the delight of Ben Linfoot’s Verdict readers too, having been advised at 14/1.

Sean Bowen, fifth in the standings, got in on the act too. He scored full marks in the only televised race shown from Bangor, as he gave Olly Murphy’s The Four Sixes a power-packed ride to land the spoils.

This Saturday’s individual round winner resulted in a tie; Patrick Wadge and Ross Chapman both finishing on 18 points apiece, after they’d ridden a winner and a second at Kelso and Newbury respectively.