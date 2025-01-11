David Power Jockeys' Cup latest: Gavin Sheehan closes gap

A good day at Ffos Las on Saturday saw Gavin Sheehan close the gap on the leaders in the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup.
Points are up for grabs for the first four finishers in any UK Jumps race shown on ITV, but only two horses finished in the first qualifying race at Ffos Las, leaving Ben Jones (now sat in eighth on 74 points) and Brendan Powell (ninth on 64) to take the spoils.
Will Featherstone got his first David Power Jockeys' Cup points on the board as Double Click landed the DragonBet Still Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle with Gavin Sheehan, who started the day 94 points behind leader Harry Skelton, chasing him home in second and adding eight points to his tally.
Sheehan went one better in the next with a brilliant enterprising ride aboard Up For Parol, taking the shortest route up the inner as the others went in search for better ground out wide, and he was rewarded with 10 points in the bag. Sean Bowen claimed a valuable eight points in second with Sam Twiston-Davies, who is currently sat in second in the standings, registering four points as his mount (and 5/4 favourite) Rosscahill came home in fourth.
Ffos Las managed to squeeze the Download The DragonBet App Handicap Chase into the ITV schedule despite a significant delay earlier on the card and no one will be more pleased than James Bowen who took his tally to 54 points with victory aboard Keep Running, despite his mount jumping right throughout. His brother, Sean Bowen, ended the day on 134 points after finishing third in the finale with the current leader, Harry Skelton, registering his only score of the afternoon with Beat Box coming home a distant fourth and adding four points to his tally.
With Harry Cobden and Nico de Boinville not in action after Kempton's Lanzarote Hurdle card, where they were down to ride, was abandoned, Gavin Sheehan (sixth on 98) and Sean Bowen (fifth on 134) were able to close the gap on the leading pack.
David Power Jockeys' Cup odds
Paddy Power: 10/11 Harry Skelton, 7/4 Harry Cobden, 6 Nico de Boinville, 10 Sean Bowen, 12 Sam Twiston-Davies, 33 Paul Townend
