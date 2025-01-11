David Power Jockeys' Cup latest: Gavin Sheehan closes gap

Points are up for grabs for the first four finishers in any UK Jumps race shown on ITV, but only two horses finished in the first qualifying race at Ffos Las, leaving Ben Jones (now sat in eighth on 74 points) and Brendan Powell (ninth on 64) to take the spoils.

Will Featherstone got his first David Power Jockeys' Cup points on the board as Double Click landed the DragonBet Still Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle with Gavin Sheehan, who started the day 94 points behind leader Harry Skelton, chasing him home in second and adding eight points to his tally.

Sheehan went one better in the next with a brilliant enterprising ride aboard Up For Parol, taking the shortest route up the inner as the others went in search for better ground out wide, and he was rewarded with 10 points in the bag. Sean Bowen claimed a valuable eight points in second with Sam Twiston-Davies, who is currently sat in second in the standings, registering four points as his mount (and 5/4 favourite) Rosscahill came home in fourth.