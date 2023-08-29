David Pipe targets Cesarewitch with new recruit Wordsworth

He finished second at Royal Ascot, third in the Irish Derby and also runner-up in the Grand Prix de Paris when at his peak as a three-year-old, with the son of Galileo also going close in the Sagaro Stakes and Curragh Cup when tried in staying contests by former trainer Aidan O’Brien last year.

Since leaving Ballydoyle, Wordsworth has appeared twice for Irish handler Josh Halley, finishing fourth in His Majesty’s Plate at Down Royal before rattling the crossbar when jumping hurdles for the first time at Ballinrobe.

He has now switched to Pond House with further endeavours over timber on the agenda for the winter, but before that he will line-up in the Newmarket marathon on October 14 for which he is a general 20-1 chance and where Pipe will bid to replicate his father, Martin, who won the race in both 2000 and 2002.

“He ran over hurdles the other day in Ireland and finished second and he’s only just recently arrived,” said the trainer. “He has an entry in the Cesarewitch and that will be the plan. He is rated very highly and a nice addition to the team. He’ll be a dual-purpose horse for us and it’s nice to have him on board.”