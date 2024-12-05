David Pipe relishing Becher Chase battle with King Turgeon at Aintree

“King Turgeon has always been a very good jumper. We schooled him over Grand National style fences before he ran in the Grand Sefton and he was electric over them. Jack Tudor schooled him again yesterday and he jumped nicely.”

Speaking on a Thursday Zoom call organised by The Jockey Club, Somerset-based Pipe said: “Vieux Lion Rouge was amazing over these fences and just lit up for the occasion and King Turgeon was pretty good too last time out. Vieux Lion Rouge gave King Turgeon some lessons on how to get round Aintree and he obviously listened to him!

Pipe saddled Vieux Lion Rouge, who jumped a record 254 Grand National fences during the course of his career, to victory in the 2016 and 2020 renewals of the Becher Chase. King Turgeon is also a winner over the unique obstacles, having recorded an impressive three and a quarter length victory under jockey Jack Tudor in last month’s BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over 2m 5f.

The challenge of stepping up in trip on Saturday and the likelihood of softer ground is not something which overly concerns Pipe.

He continued: “We are looking forward to the challenge. He loves the fences, handles Soft and Heavy ground and has won over almost the same distance as the Becher. He also has a lovely weight.

“Being by Turgeon, they can sometimes be late developers. He did quite a lot in France as a young horse and seems to have strengthened up over the summer. He is a big horse and only just filling into his frame now, so hopefully there is lots to look forward to.

“We fancied him when he won first time out at Chepstow but we didn’t think he’d win as impressively as he did and he crept nicely into the weights for the Grand Sefton, which he has done again on Saturday.

“I felt some pressure going into the Grand Sefton. Some of his owners (members of Somerset Racing) were keen to run and others possibly not so keen. It is probably the same going into Saturday but we think he is up to it.

“Saturday is going to be a bit of a slog which may favour Gaboriot and Chianti Classico, who has top-weight and is the class horse in the race.

“Jack gave him a great ride in the Grand Sefton. He gave him a little breather turning in and then he went again. It is going to be a completely different ball game on Saturday but if he jumps the fences as he did in the Grand Sefton I think probably that will help him a little bit – he can gain a length and Jack can fill him up.”

As to how much more there is to come from King Turgeon, Pipe feels a career-best is needed at the weekend and will let the horse do the talking.

He said: “I think the handicapper did a fair job after the Grand Sefton by putting him up 8lbs and think there is the potential of more to come from the horse. There needs to be more to come on Saturday as he needs to put in a career-best. He put in a career-best to win the Grand Sefton and we will find out on Saturday if he has improved again.”

In total Pipe has won five races over the Grand National fences. In addition to the successes of Vieux Lion Rouge and King Turgeon, he also won the Grand National itself with Comply Or Die back in 2008 as well as the 2014 Grand Sefton with Poole Master.

In conclusion, Pipe said: “There is a real buzz in the yard this week ahead of the Becher and we must never forget the buzz about these fences for the trainer, the yard and especially Jack Tudor – there is always something a bit extra when you have a horse going around those fences.”