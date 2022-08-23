David Ord scours the big-race entries to offer up some unraced two-year-olds who might be about to make a big splash in the autumn.

It’s a time of year when trainers start to show their hands. The later-maturing two-year-olds are being readied for their closing months of the season and the big Group One races have now closed. Forget the spring when horses, untried and untested, are entered carte blanche for the sales races (if they qualify) and the following year’s Derby (if the pedigree suggests there’s the remotest chance they’ll make it). Now we’re dealing with known quantities, colts and fillies who have been with their handlers for six months or more. So if they are put into a Group One race in August – unraced – then clearly they must have been showing something on the gallops. Get the trackers ready and here we go…

I touched upon the Aidan O’Brien trio who were in the Darley Dewhurst in a piece on Alfred Munnings on Monday. It’s worth pointing out now that Paddington (Siyouni – Modern Eagle) is also in the Juddmonte Middle Park while Alexandroupolis (Camelot – Jazz Cat) features among a large Ballydoyle entry in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge. Among the fillies Beginnings looks interesting. O’Brien has entered her in both the Juddmonte Cheveley Park and Rockfel and the daughter of four-time Group One winner Winter, has clearly inherited some of her ability. Time To Boogie holds the same entries for the same team. a daughter of Quality Road she’s from the family of Found. William Haggas has put Pinafore into the Cheveley Park, a 68,000 daughter of Dark Angel who formed part of the Shadwell dispersal at the Goffs February Sale. She’s a half-sister to Khanjar and related to Ertijaal. Another Somerville Lodge filly with a big autumn entry is Doom – who is in the Rockfel. She’s bred to be smart being by Dubawi out of Dank, who won the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mares’ Turf. Karl Burke has a good bunch of juveniles and he has a trio of untried horses entered across the big races. The only colt is Liberty Lane who is in the Dewhurst and Royal Lodge. A son of Teofilo, he’s the first foal of Cape Liberty who won over a mile-and-six for Simon Crisford during her racing days.

In the same Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum silks is Dubai Crystal, a daughter of Fastnet Rock and Oaks third Lady Of Dubai. She is in the Rockfel alongside Electric Eyes. The latter is owned by Clipper Logistics and from the family of French Derby winner Reliable Man. James Ferguson is enjoying a fine season and he has three unraced horses in the big autumn prizes. Zoology was put in the Mill Reef at Newbury and now has a Middle Park entry too. He’s owned by Qatar Racing and is a 90,000 guineas son of Zoustar who is bred to be quick. Glorious Lion represents the same connections and this Roaring Lion colt, from the family of Kentucky Derby second Bodemeister, is in the Royal Lodge. So is stablemate Village Legend, owned this time by K K Ho, and a son of Australia who cost 40,000 euros as yearling. There are two names to note from Kevin Philippart De Foy’s yard, both owned by Ahmad Al Shaikh and Green Team Racing. The Black Hole (Dewhurst and Royal Lodge) is a son of Dark Angel while Emirates Voice (Rockfel) a daughter of Brazen Beau out of an unraced Galileo dam in Great Smile.

And finally three trainers with one dart each in the big autumn prizes. Richard Hughes has put Ballymore Boss, in the colours you’ve guessed it of Bernardine and Sean Mulryan, into the Royal Lodge. He’s a 120,000 guineas son of Sea The Moon related to winners in America. For Charlie Fellowes it’s Lady Primose in the Rockfel. She cost 260,000 euros as a yearling and is a full-sister to 1000 Guineas second Lady Kaya. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if George Margarson found a horse to go to war with? Well Abravaggio is in the Middle Park. A 55,000 guineas son of, well I’m sure you can guess, he is related to some really useful horses. Clearly the dream is still alive at this stage.