David Ord
David Ord

David Ord talks to Sean Flanagan on the eve of Marine Nationale's DRF run

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat January 31, 2026 · 2h ago

On the eve of Marine Nationale's bid for more Grade One glory, David Ord talks to his big-race jockey Sean Flanagan.

We were supposed to be at Leopardstown but there’s little chance of Sean Flanagan taking a day off.

We pull into his drive in a rental car, unable to turn down the car radio. He calmy sits in the drivers’ seat, finds the volume control and we’re released.

He’s breaking off from his valet duties, work around the house. Two young daughters whizz past in a child’s car.

“I built that,” Daryl Jacob says.

The rest of what we see is down to Sean and his wife Lauren.

And he’s got the keys to own his own rocket, Marine Nationale.

