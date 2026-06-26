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David Ord
David Ord on the Classic crop of 2026

David Ord on what could be a golden summer for the Classic crop of 2026

Sporting Life Plus
Sat June 27, 2026 · 1h ago

My word it’s been hot this week.

Too hot for me. I’ve barely left the kitchen table which has doubled up as work station and afternoon nap pod. Sit there long enough and a meal or two gets delivered as well.

I thought I’d overdone the exposure to the sun when I heard Christophe Soumillon blame a posse of school children for his drift away from the rail aboard Puerto Rico in the St James’s Palace.

However, if video footage is found of the aforementioned visitation then he must walk free. After being forced to help oversee a class of six-year-olds on a school trip to Eureka at Halifax last year I can quite understand the vision of hell that flashed through his mind.

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