Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

David Ord on the January racing programme

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sun January 04, 2026 · 4h ago

Our columnist is desperate for the current cold-snap to end with a cracking January of action lying in wait.

I made it a New Year’s resolution not to spend so much time on Norwegian weather sites.

But here I am, in a freezing cold kitchen in West Yorkshire, back on them. To be fair if you must have an addiction to a Scandinavian on-line offering, the family will probably be quite relieved to know it’s one featuring the Nordic John Kettley.

And the doom-mongers from the north aren’t predicting a rapid end to the current cold-snap.

I hope someone has fallen asleep on their keyboard otherwise Leeds is set to plummet to minus 11 next Friday night after around 23 millimetres of snow.

Usually, I wouldn’t mind. I’m quite good at bunkering down, eating chocolate and watching films while telling work I’m struggling to get hold of various trainers on their list to interview for various features.

But this time January isn’t a month to write off.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING