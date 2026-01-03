David Ord on the January racing programme

I made it a New Year’s resolution not to spend so much time on Norwegian weather sites.

But here I am, in a freezing cold kitchen in West Yorkshire, back on them. To be fair if you must have an addiction to a Scandinavian on-line offering, the family will probably be quite relieved to know it’s one featuring the Nordic John Kettley.

And the doom-mongers from the north aren’t predicting a rapid end to the current cold-snap.

I hope someone has fallen asleep on their keyboard otherwise Leeds is set to plummet to minus 11 next Friday night after around 23 millimetres of snow.

Usually, I wouldn’t mind. I’m quite good at bunkering down, eating chocolate and watching films while telling work I’m struggling to get hold of various trainers on their list to interview for various features.

But this time January isn’t a month to write off.