David Ord

David Ord on the desperate search for live Champion Hurdle contenders

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed December 10, 2025 · 2h ago

El Fabiolo for the Champion Hurdle? David Ord reflects on the state of a division that seems to have everyone confused.

Somehow, even in the immediate aftermath of the Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown on Saturday, the talk was of the Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson was being asked if the emergence of Lulamba as potential top-notch two-mile chaser meant a previously unscheduled return to hurdling at Kempton over Christmas for Sir Gino was now more likely.

A simple pretence, that the trainer said “probably yes” to, but then he began think out loud, “Constitution Hill is potentially in the mix for that too... but I don’t think he’ll go there. No, I don't."

35 minutes later and he’s circled again – this time in defeat. Jonbon has found the younger legs of Il Etait Temps too quick in the Tingle Creek. He’s going up in trip.

So where does that leave Sir Gino?

“I don’t know!” Henderson smiles.

Five minutes later and Alice Plunkett taps his arm. “Sir Gino's going to run over hurdles at Kempton isn’t he?”

“Probably. And no more Constitution Hill questions please – for at least a week!"

With that he smiles and walks away. Welcome to the whacky world of the 2026 Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Sir Gino is clear over the last
Sir Gino is clear over the last
