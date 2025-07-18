David Ord on the Delacroix story and shirt shelf-life in the modern media

Were you online long enough to spot the Delacroix heading to the Sussex Stakes story this week?

“This, this is exactly why you don’t believe everything you read on Social Media channels – Jesus Christ,” Daryl Carter booms to his 25.5K followers on, well a social media channel, in X.

Behind him is a screenshot of a William Hill post about Aidan O’Brien’s colt being 5/1 from 16s for the Sussex Stakes. It includes the question: ‘Decision made?’

I didn’t know there was one to make. To all intents and purposes, from the moment the Coral-Eclipse hero passed the post in Esher, he was heading to the Juddmonte International at York.

But now suddenly, he’s being backed for the Goodwood Group One contest instead.

Ryan Moore thought going into Sandown he might be a miler, maybe Aidan now agrees? Are we set for another epic ‘Duel On The Downs’ with fellow three-year-old Field Of Gold lying in wait?